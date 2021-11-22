Here’s How Apple Watch 8 May Look Like That Will Launch Next Year

The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched earlier this year with the largest display we have ever seen on Apple‘s smartwatch. Now, we have got our first look at what the next generation of Apple Watch may look like, and it is similar to the current Apple Watch Series 7. According to renders shared on social media, the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with a large screen, very similar to the Apple Watch Series 7 and will come with a speaker grille on the left side of the case.

The leaked render comes courtesy of tipster @LeaksApplePro who is known for tracking Apple developments. The leaker says that the new speaker grille will be the only noticeable change in terms of the design on the Apple Watch Series 8. The Apple Watch Series 8 will be launched next year, possibly along with the Apple iPhone 14 series. There isn’t much known about the Apple Watch Series 8 as of now, or what new features we can expect from Apple’s next version. There are reports of blood glucose monitoring being introduced as the next big health feature on the Apple Watch.

Advertisement

The render has been put together using CAD files and images sourced from Apple, a report in TechRadar has said. Earlier, a report from the same source said that the Apple Watch Series 8 may come in a light green colour, similar to the one available on the iPad Air.

Now, this is something that has to be taken with a huge grain of salt, as last year there were solid reports of the Apple Watch Series 7 coming with a flat-edged design, but none of them proved to be true.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was launched alongside the Apple iPhone 13 series and comes with the biggest display ever on an Apple Watch. The Apple Watch Series 7 is priced at Rs 41,900 in India and comes in five colour options - Green, Blue, (PRODUCT) Red, Starlight, and Midnight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.