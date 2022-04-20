Here’s How Much Bonus Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg And Other Tech CEOs Made During the Pandemic: All Details

The bonuses of CEOs at the top 10 tech companies soared a massive 400 per cent on average during the pandemic between 2020 and 2021, a new report indicated. However, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai saw a drop of 14 per cent in his bonuses in 2020 and 2021.

The pandemic was a challenging time for all companies, but there were many who made the best use of the situation to help businesses grow even further. Zoom comes to the top of the mind in this regard, but others like Meta, Google and Amazon also flourished, allowing their chiefs to profit big time.

“With the tech sector registering significant returns amid the coronavirus pandemic, the industry’s executives are also ranking high in compensation," the Finbold report said.

Here is a list of tech CEOs who made high bonuses during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.

Tan Hock Eng - Broadcom

He was the highest gainer by a whopping 1,586 per cent, from $3.6 million to $60.7 million, according to data acquired by financial news portal Finbold.

Safra Ada Catz - Oracle

She is ranked the second-highest, with her compensation growing 999 per cent.

Pat Gelsinger - Intel

Pat was third with a hike in bonus of 713.64 per cent, which helped his earnings push from $22 million to a whopping $179 million.

Tim Cook - Apple

The Apple CEO recorded a bonus surge of 571.63 per cent which got his earnings to move from $14.7 million to $98.7 million.

Andy Jassy - Amazon

Andy came five on the list with a bonus hike of 491.9 per cent helping him earn around. $211.9 million.

Jensen Huang - Nvidia

Jensen saw his coffers fill up with a bonus hike of 52.17 per cent.

Mark Zuckerberg - Meta

He got a bonus hike of a mere 5.93 per cent during the period.

Reed Hastings - Netflix

Among the CEOs of top technology companies, Hastings saw his earnings drop by 19.68 per cent to reach $34.7 million.

Sundar Pichai - Google

Google and Alphabet’s CEO is the other chief to have seen his earnings go down, and in his case, the drop is 14 per cent.

