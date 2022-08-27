Here's How Much Netflix's Ad-Based Subscription Plan May Cost Upon Launch

Netflix had last month announced a cheaper, ad-based subscription plan that the streaming giant is bringing in collaboration with Microsoft. This came soon after Netflix reported that highest loss in the number of subscribers ever, and now the prices of the new ad-based subscription plan have been rumoured.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Netflix is planning to price the ad-based subscription plan between $7 (roughly Rs 560) and $9 (roughly Rs 720). Currently, the streaming platform charges $9.99 onwards for its base plan that only supports one device. In India, the cheapest plan is the mobile plan, which costs Rs 149. The base plan in India costs Rs 199, the standard plan is priced at Rs 499, and the premium Netflix subscription costs Rs 649 per month. Given the India prices, if Netflix brings the ad-based subscription, it is likely to be cheaper than the rumoured $7 - $9 cost.

Netflix had last month announced that it is bringing a new plan in addition to the ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium plans that will show ads to users. Netflix says that its aim is to give users more options and a better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers. In a blog post, Netflix had last month said that it has partnered with Microsoft as the “global advertising technology and sales partner." The company says that Microsoft has the proven ability to support all their advertising needs as the two companies work together to build a new ad-supported offering.

Netflix’s announcement came after the company reported a drop in subscribers in the last quarter. With that, Netflix is making more efforts to acquire new customers. To attract new customers, Netflix will bring a cheaper subscription plan, which will run ads, according to the company. Currently, the cheapest Netflix plan is Rs 149 per month, which gets users the “Mobile" plan that only runs 480p video on one smartphone or tablet at once.

