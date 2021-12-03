Here's How Much The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Cost

Samsung is planning to launch its affordable premium smartphone ‘Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’ in early January 2022 and now a new report has revealed the price as well as specifications of the upcoming phone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, like its successor, will be a toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 that was launched as the company’s flagship offering early this year. Now, the prices of the smartphone have been leaked and according to a report in PhoneArena, the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be priced at $699 (roughly Rs (roughly Rs 52,500) in the US, reports PhoneArena.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G may come with a 6.41-inch AMOLED FHD plus display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Along with that, this smartphone can come with an IP68 water and dust resistance. The smartphone could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset in some regions, including the US. The European and Indian variants of the smartphone will probably pack an Exynos 2100 chip under the hood.

Advertisement

The smartphone is likely to ship with up to 12GB of LPPDR5 RAM and may offer 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage capacity. In terms of optics, the device is expected to house a 32MP selfie camera. It will reportedly come with a 12MP main camera, an a12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor at the back.

The phone will use a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, reverse wireless charging, and 15W wireless charging support.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.