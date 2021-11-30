Here's How Realme's Upcoming Most Expensive Smartphone Ever May Look

Realme recently confirmed the development of the Realme GT 2 Pro - its most “premium flagship" smartphone. The company is yet to confirm its launch date for global markets as well as India. However, ahead of the formal announcement, a new 91Mobile report claims the Realme GT 2 Pro would launch in the first quarter of 2022. The company has also collaborated with tipster OnLeaks to bring its first renders.

As per the renders, the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with a distinct rear camera module inspired by Google’s old-gen Nexus 6P from 2015. The camera module seemingly has a significant bump and it houses triple rear cameras. The report adds the Realme GT 2 Pro will carry two 50-megapixel cameras and a GR lens to reduce ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces. The renders show at least two colour options of Green and White.

Other rumoured specifications on Realme GT 2 Pro include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is expected to roll out later tonight. The phone will reportedly feature a large 6.8-inch OLED screen with WQHD+ (2960×1440 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Users will get up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage, as well as, Android 12-based Realme UI 3 out of the box. Perhaps the most notable rumoured feature on the Realme GT 2 Pro is support for 125W fast charging that should charge the smartphone in under 20 minutes. Recently, it was reported that the Realme GT 2 Pro 5G is the first smartphone to cross the 1-million mark on the AnTuTu benchmarking application. Currently, the Red Magic 6s Pro has the highest score (886,930) on AnTuTu v9.

The report even highlights the alleged pricing that starts at $799, which is roughly Rs 60,000 for the base model. As expected, this is the most expensive Realme phone manufactured yet. The company would hope to rival competitors like Xiaomi and Vivo that sell premium Android smartphones at a similar price range.

