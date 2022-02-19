Here’s How Samsung Galaxy S22 Buyers Can Get Galaxy Watch4 At Rs 2,999

Samsung earlier this week launched its latest flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra were launched at a price of Rs 72,999 onwards in India and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in India starting March and ahead of the launch, the company has announced a bunch of offers including deals that allow buyers to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds at a heavily discounted price. Further, the company has announced an upgrade bonus for current users of the Galaxy S series and Galaxy Note series. Let us take a look at the prices, and offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 SERIES PRICE

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 is priced at Rs 72,999 onwards for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 76,999. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is priced at Rs 84,999 onwards for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 88,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,09,999 onwards for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,18,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in India.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 SERIES DEALS AND OFFERS

The pre-bookings for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have already started in India and Samsung is offering good discounts on early buyers of the smartphone. Customers pre-booking Galaxy S22 Ultra will get Galaxy Watch4 worth Rs 26999 at just Rs 2999. Further, those pre-booking Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 at Rs 999.

Additionally, older Samsung Galaxy S series users and Samsung Galaxy Note users will also get a Rs 8,000 upgrade bonus and other device owners will get Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 ULTRA SPECIFICATIONS

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For gaming, the device supports 240Hz touch sampling rate. There are other display features like Vision Booster and Eye comfort shield. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The phone runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface and there is up to 12GB of RAM available. The phone will be available in storage and RAM variants of 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB and 1TB storage options.

Talking about the cameras, the device comes with a quad-camera setup with 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 108 MP Wide, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4 + 10MP Telephoto, 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9. The device supports 100X Space Zoom including 10x Optical Zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S22 and GALAXY S22+ SPECIFICATIONS

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 sport similar specifications but there are mainly differences in the display, camera and battery specifications. The Galaxy S22+ comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Other display features are similar. Both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Both the devices come with the same triple cameras that include a 12MP Ultra-Wide, F2.2 + 50 MP Wide Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 + 10MP Telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F2.4. On the front, there’s a 10MP selfie camera with F2.2 aperture.

