Here's How To Buy FASTag Through Paytm For Your Car

You can avoid the jam-packed national highways across the country, with FASTag. The government-implemented facility is a cashless model through which the entire toll tax amount is collected. That means you no longer have to wait in those long queues at toll booths. Since February 16, 2021, the government has made it mandatory for all four-wheelers to have the tag fitted on their vehicles. If you are still missing it, you will have to pay twice the toll amount.

There are several benefits of getting a FASTag. You can keep moving across the national highway with this easy method of payment. Once the amount in your FASTag runs out, you can get recharge it online. Not to mention the reduced use of paper and fuel because of the entirely cashless transactions. In case you’re wondering where you can get FASTag, you might want to look into Paytm’s services.

If you want to get FASTag through Paytm, there are three ways you can do it. Here are the steps you can follow:

FASTag through App

- Open the Paytm app and select Buy DIY FASTag from the list of services available.

- Enter your delivery address and click the buy now button.

- Upload the required documents on the portal, as requested.

- Once the payment is made, your FASTag will be delivered to your address in a few days.

FASTag through Banks

- Visit any bank that offers the FASTag facility. You will be required to fill in the FASTag application form.

- Along with the application form, submit the required documents to the concerned official.

- Make the payment.

- Your FASTag will be delivered to your address in a few days.

FASTag through Toll Booth

- Visit any of the Point of Sale terminals located at toll plazas.

- You will be required to take photocopies and original copies of all the required documents for verification of your FASTag application.

- The issuing agency will verify all your documents before accepting your application.

- After the registration of your vehicle for FASTag, a representative will fix the FASTag on your vehicle’s windshield.

FASTag at Select Shops

( Paytm banking correspondent network )

There are select stores that Paytm has tied up with for its users to buy FASTag.

- Open the Paytm app on your mobile device. Search for ‘FASTag’ and press ‘Enter’.

- Click on ‘Buy from Nearby Store’, under the ‘My Paytm FASTag’ section.

- Allow your device to access your location.

- From the list of all nearby stores, look for the shops that allow the purchase of Paytm FASTag.

- Visit there to get your Paytm FASTag.

Remember that you can apply for your FASTag KYC documentation at the time of activation. Also, note that you might be asked to submit your vehicle’s Registration Certificate to the bank along with your FASTag application.

