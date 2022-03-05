Here's How to Buy iPhone SE (2020) For Rs 15,498 On Flipkart

Apple is all set for its Spring event that is named Peek Performance on March 8. During the event, the Cupertino-based giant is expected to launch the new affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 3, along with a new iPad Air and Mac computers. Now, ahead of the event, the iPhone SE (2020) is being sold at Flipkart for a price of Rs 30,298 and users can take advantage of the exchange and bank offers to bring this price down to less than Rs 16,000. We will show you how:

The 64GB variant of the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 30,298 on Flipkart. Apart from this, users can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,800. So if users have a smartphone that will go for Rs 14,800 in resale, they can purchase the iPhone SE (2020) for Rs 15,498 on Flipkart. Buyers of the iPhone SE (2020) can also avail a five percent cashback on the iPhone SE (2020) and a flat Rs 50 off on paying via the Paytm wallet.

The iPhone SE (2020) was launched back in 2020 and comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display. It is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip that also powers the iPhone 11 series. The iPhone SE (2020) has a single 12-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation and a 7-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone also comes with IP67 water and dust protection.

Apple is expected to launch the successor, the iPhone SE 3, along with other products during its “Peek Performance" event on March 8. The iPhone SE 3 is expected to come in a similar design along with 5G support and may come with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip.

