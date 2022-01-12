Here's How To Delete Your Google Account Permanently

Amid growing concerns about data privacy and user safety online due to rampant cybercrimes, people are taking various safety measures like using a Virtual Private Network or going incognito on Google. It is most unlikely that you are browsing the internet or have downloaded an application on your phone and it doesn’t require you to enter your personal information on it. Your private information is one of the most precious data for tech companies online. While some brands use our data to improve their marketing strategy and improve their performance, some also tend to misuse it strategically.

Google is one such service that lets you sign up through it for almost any other online platform like Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. This indicates that Google holds a significant amount of your data and if you are looking to exit the online world or are bothered by data privacy then deleting your Google account may do the trick.

>Deleting the Google account is as easy as it is to create one, just follow some easy steps listed below:

Step 1:First, log in to your Google account using your credentials.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the “Data & Privacy" option or search for it using the search bar on top of the page.

Step 3: Scroll down to “More Options" and look for “Delete your Google account."

Step 4: Now click on “Delete your entire account and data."

Step 5: Before deleting your account permanently, Google will require you to enter your password once again for verification.

Step 6: After that, Google informs you about all the services that you will fail to access once you delete your account. Google also allows you to download your data before you delete it permanently. For that, just choose the “download your data" option.

Step 7: Next, check the two boxes at the bottom of the page after acknowledging the information beside them.

Step 8: Now hit “Delete Account" and you are done. A message will appear confirming the permanent deletion of your account along with all its data.

Before you go ahead with this process, it must be noted that deleting your Google account permanently will also make you lose access to subscriptions where you logged in using your Google account. All your data and content in emails, photos, and calendars will also be deleted. Meanwhile, you also wouldn’t be able to access any Google services like YouTube, Google Music and Google Play which were linked to your deleted Google account.

