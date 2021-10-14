Here’s how to score big discounts on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nord CE 5G this Diwali!

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Nord CE 5G are easily the best value phones that OnePlus has to offer. The phones are packing some serious hardware for their price bracket, and offer great design, large displays, and great cameras at very pocket-friendly prices. If you’re looking for a phone under 30k, these phones are indeed hard to ignore.

>Nord 2: Flagship looks, and power

The Nord 2 packing a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip with a 32 MP selfie camera and 50 MP IMX 766 based rear camera is a phone to be reckoned with. The rear camera is paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro, and both the wide and ultra-wide support night mode. They also offer great dynamic range in daylight and are great at shooting video. A large 6.43-inch 90 Hz, HDR10-rated AMOLED graces the front, and hides a 4,500 mAh battery with support for a whopping 65 W of charging power courtesy of Warp Charge. That’s 0-100 in just over 30 minutes in plain English.

Normally, you get the 8/128 GB variant for just under 30k, and the 12/256 for 5k more. With the ongoing sales this festive season, expect to pay a lot less. Here’s a quick look at the best deals currently available on the phone.

There’s a Festive Special Price Coupon worth Rs 1,000 on the 12/256 model that’s valid at select retail stores that’s valid till November, and a Rs 1,500 cashback offer via SBI for purchases on OnePlus.in. SBI is also offering a 3-6 month no-cost EMI option. Exchanging an iOS device gets you an additional Rs 1,000 off your Nord 2 5G.

Nord CE 5G: Delivering on the core OnePlus experience

The CE is cheaper than the Nord 2 by about 5k, but doesn’t compromise on design or performance. You get a powerful Snapdragon 750G that’s great for gaming, and it’s paired with the same 8/128 and 12/256 GB memory and storage options of the Nord 2.

Cameras include a 16 MP selfie camera and a whopper of a 64 MP rear camera that’s also paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and 2 MP macro. And did we mention that it comes with the same 4,500 mAh battery capacity? With the device supporting a 30 W fast-charger, charging speeds are also great.

It’s already a great deal, but here are some offers that make that deal a little bit sweeter:

The 3-6 month no-cost EMI offer from SBI is available here as well, and it’s valid on purchases made at select stores and on OnePlus.in. There’s also a Rs 1,000 instant bank discount.

For purchases made on Amazon, HDFC offers the same no-cost EMI plan as well as a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount. Exchanging on older iOS device will, of course, get you another Rs 1,000 discount.

