Here’s How WhatsApp Is Changing The Way You Get Messages

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has started rolling out its first beta for iOS in 2022. According to a recent find by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp users will be able to see profile pictures of users alongside the message notification in an upcoming update for iPhone users. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to see a small photo of the sender in the notification when they receive a message from a person or a group.

The WABetaInfo report says that the feature has currently been made available only for a few beta testers on iOS 15. The feature, according to WABetaInfo, is set to come in a future WhatsApp build for iOS. Those who are on the beta and can access the new feature may experience some issues while displaying profile photos to specific notifications, but these issues will likely be resolved whenever the feature will be rolled out for the public.

This comes after last week, WhatsApp rolled out beta version 2.22.1.1 for iOS users that came with hidden references about a feature that will allow users to create Communities within the app. A similar feature for Android users was spotted earlier.

According to reports, the Community on WhatsApp has a name and a description, similar to WhatsApp Groups. After creating a name and writing a description, users will get an option of creating a new Group or linking up to 10 groups. WhatsApp is said to automatically create an “Announcement" group within the community for admins. This can be used to share a single message to all linked Groups at once.

More recently, a WhatsApp scam named Rediroff.com has surfaced. The scam has been circulating on the Meta-owned instant messaging app for a few days now. According to reports, fraudsters are using the WhatsApp scam to rob users of their personal and financial data like bank and card details. The spam link can also infect Windows PCs, along with iOS and Android smartphones.

