Here’s How You Can Get The iPhone 13 For Rs 58,900 Today: All Details

Want to buy iPhone 13, the new iPad Air or a shiny new AirPods Pro? Here’s a great chance for you to get them with a special discount, thanks to offers from sellers like Vijay Sales. The offers started on April 15 via the Apple Days sale from the company, and you also have cashbacks to avail on the latest iPhone SE 2022 or the green iPhone 13 colour.

Here are all the details about the iPhone 13 deals and what you have to do to avail the special cashback discounts.

iPhone 13 With Rs 21,000 Discount: Here’s How It Works

Apple iPhone 13 in any colour, including the new green variant, can be picked up from Vijay Sales for Rs 66,900 during the sale. Apple sells the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for Rs 79,900 in the country but the sale gives you the chance to avail discounts up to Rs 21,000 as the iPhone 13 comes with a cashback of Rs 5,000 for those who have an HDFC debit or credit card, which brings down the iPhone 13 price to Rs 66,900.

And if you exchange the new iPhone 13 with your existing smartphone, the seller will top it off with an additional discount of Rs 3,000 if your exchange value is Rs 5,000 or more. So, in total, the iPhone 13 price you have to pay is Rs 58,900.

More Deals And Discounts On Apple iPad, MacBook M1, And AirPods

The deals and discounts don’t stop with the iPhones, as the seller also has some intriguing bundled offers for Apple Watch, iPad or AirPods, who get a special discount on the MagSafe charger.

You can pick up the new iPad Air 5th Gen for Rs 49,800 which includes a cashback discount of Rs 4,000. Similarly, the Apple MacBook M1 is available with a cashback discount of up to Rs 7,000.

Even the AirPods Pro is selling for Rs 18,890 with a discount of Rs 2,500 available via the same cashback offer.

