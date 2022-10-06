Here's How You Can Keep Your Data 'Private' From Websites

In 2022, privacy seems to have become an illusion thanks to complicated end-user license agreements, with apps and websites tracking everything right from your browsing habits to where you are based out of. Simply put, if you have a digital life, you are prone to being monitored.

While not every website may not be after you with malicious intent, the chances are that you are giving away too much information for a more “personalized" experience. Here’s how you can make sure that your online life stays private.

1) Browser Tweaks

Have you enabled cookies on websites without batting an eye? Well, then you are susceptible to being tracked by advertisers. To delete existing cookies, clear your browser’s history completely. After clearing existing cookies, ensure that you block third-part cookies for the future.

If you’re using Chrome, here’s how to do it: Go to Settings > Privacy and Security> Cookies and other site data > Turn Send a “Do not track" request with your browsing traffic on or off.

2) Use a VPN

If you want to mask your IP address and encrypt your browsing data, there’s no better alternative than using a VPN. There are plenty of free VPNs that you can choose from. Virtual Private Network or VPN protects you even while you are using a public network to connect to the internet. ISPs can obtain your data and sell it to advertisers for personal gain, ergo, using a VPN would prevent any personal information from making its way into the hands of external entities.

3) Use Tracking Blockers

Have you ever had to face pop-ups including ads and random spam prompts? Well, using a tracking blocker will prevent websites from installing unauthorized cookies and tracking your browsing. Tracking blockers are available as plug-ins for most browsers.

Having said that, be mindful of what you click on, accidental permission grants, and browsing habits. In 2022, it is easy to get tracked, thanks to a booming advertising business, but following the above mentioned steps should ideally curb some of it.

