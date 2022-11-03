Home » News » Tech » Here's How You Can Quickly Create A New Google Meet Group: A Guide

Here's How You Can Quickly Create A New Google Meet Group: A Guide

Creating a Google Meet call with a large number of participants can be tricky, here's how you can quickly create a new group and get going with a video call.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 11:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Google has merged Duo to Google Meet and now, a single platform called 'Google Meet' exists
Google has merged Duo to Google Meet and now, a single platform called 'Google Meet' exists

Google Meet is an indispensable tool for a wide range of people. From remote workers to facilitating ‘secure business meetings,’ Google Meet does everything for free. In fact, all you need is a Google account to enable yourself to create meetings with up to 100 participants, albeit for a maximum of 60 minutes.

Google has already merged Duo with Google Meet and now, a single platform called ‘Google Meet’ exists across all Google accounts.

Advertisement

It is no secret that in 2022, most people, working or non-working, are short on time, and in such situations, creating a Google Meet call with a large number of participants can be tricky if you don’t already have a Google Meet Group set in place.

RELATED NEWS

In such situations, here’s how you can quickly create a new group and get going with a video call:

  1. Open the Google Meet app.
  2. Now, tap on the ‘New’ button on the bottom right corner.
  3. Tap on ‘Create Group.’Select the contacts that you want make a part of your group.
  4. Tap ‘Next.’
  5. Here, you can choose to rename the group, copy group link and even add new members.
  6. Once you are ready to commence the meeting, tap ‘Start’ to begin.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: November 03, 2022, 11:00 IST
last updated: November 03, 2022, 11:00 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+54PHOTOS

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Glamorous In Off-shoulder Black See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures