Here's How You Can Quickly Create A New Google Meet Group: A Guide

Google Meet is an indispensable tool for a wide range of people. From remote workers to facilitating ‘secure business meetings,’ Google Meet does everything for free. In fact, all you need is a Google account to enable yourself to create meetings with up to 100 participants, albeit for a maximum of 60 minutes.

Google has already merged Duo with Google Meet and now, a single platform called ‘Google Meet’ exists across all Google accounts.

It is no secret that in 2022, most people, working or non-working, are short on time, and in such situations, creating a Google Meet call with a large number of participants can be tricky if you don’t already have a Google Meet Group set in place.

In such situations, here’s how you can quickly create a new group and get going with a video call:

Open the Google Meet app. Now, tap on the ‘New’ button on the bottom right corner. Tap on ‘Create Group.’Select the contacts that you want make a part of your group. Tap ‘Next.’ Here, you can choose to rename the group, copy group link and even add new members. Once you are ready to commence the meeting, tap ‘Start’ to begin.

