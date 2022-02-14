Here's How You Can Send 'Muted DMs' On Instagram

People nowadays spend most of their time on social media. Social networks are not only bound to entertainment but they have expanded to be a platform for business, growth, fame, promoting art, and whatnot. Instagram is one of the most popular and used social media platforms. It is comprehensive to use, but there are some tricks that most people are not aware of.

How many times do you give a second thought before sending a text as it can be an odd hour for the receiver? Well, to cater to such issues Instagram has come up with the option of a silent message. You might be confused with the mute DM option but these two are different. Simply put, one can be controlled by the sender and the other by the receiver. If you do not want to get notified of someone’s message or any group chat’s message then you can mute that chat. On the other hand, if you do not want to disturb the receiver by sending the text then you can send a ‘muted DM’ that will not give any notification and your text will reach them that they can check in their phone on time.

Here’s how you can send ‘muted’ DMs:

If you are wondering how do you send muted DM then it is quite simple, all you need to do is follow these simple steps.

Step 1: Go on the app and move to the DM section on the right corner

Step 2: Select the user you want to send the muted DM

Step 3: In the chatbox type ‘@silent’ before the text you want to send

Step 4: Hit the send button

In this way, the receiver will get the text but not the notification of the text. So, if they are busy in a meeting or driving, they won’t be disturbed by your text. They can see the text when they open Instagram and then respond to it according to their time. However, do not that the ‘silent’ prompt before the main text will be visible to the receiver.

