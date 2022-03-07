Here's How You Can Use Amazon Alexa To Know UP, Punjab Election 2022 Results

Amazon Alexa-enabled Echo speakers and Fire TV are quite handy to catch up on the top news of the day with simple voice commands. Ahead of the Assembly Poll 2022 results, Amazon is rolling out a new feature on its Alexa-powered speakers and displays to allow users to stay up-to-date with the outcome. In a press note, Amazon explains that Alexa will now be able to give details of specific candidates, real-time election results across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. As the counting starts, Alexa will also be able to give details such as how many seats each party gained, and the name of the party that’s leading in exit polls across states. The counting of votes will begin on March 10 and readers can also find the latest poll updates on News18.

ALSO READ: Apple March 8 Event: Top deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and More Before iPhone SE 2022 Launch

Advertisement

The company has not revealed the source of the information, but customers can always cross-verify from the Election Commission website. There’s also an Election Commission app for Android and iOS. Here are a few ways to help users interact on any Alexa-powered Echo, Fire TV, Alexa built-in smart devices, or on Amazon shopping app (Android only) and stay updated with information regarding elections.

To know about the Assembly election schedule, users will need to specify the exact state. Users can say ‘Alexa, when are the elections in Mirzapur?’ or ‘when are the elections in Punjab’. Users can also give commands in Hindi like, ‘Alexa, मिर्जापुर में चुनाव कब हैं?’

To learn about candidates or seat details, use commands like ‘Alexa, UP has how many seats?’ or ‘Alexa, who is the BJP candidate in Amethi?’. For candidates, say ‘Alexa, what is the educational qualification of Akhilesh Yadav?’ or ‘Alexa, who are the CM candidates for Uttar Pradesh?’. As expected, the Alexa-powered device will give information about the poll results. Use commands like:



Alexa, give me who is leading in Punjab.



Alexa, who won the election in Goa.



Alexa, when are the election results?



Alexa, who is leading in Noida?



Alexa, who won the elections in Uttarakhand?



Alexa, how many seats Congress won in Goa? Advertisement

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

Advertisement

Amazon notes the company has partnered with several publications to bring you election details. Apart from News18, the company is collaborating with India Today, AajTak, Dainik Jagran, Times Now, and Editorji. Users can use commands like ‘Alexa, play election news’ or ‘Alexa, play news from News18’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.