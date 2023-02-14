Here’s What Amazon Chief Has To Say About ChatGPT And Its Impact

Google, Microsoft and plenty of other companies are working on AI chatbots or partnering with companies that are developing one. But where is Amazon? We haven’t heard the brand making the headlines or talking about its plans to compete with ChatGPT. Turns out, Amazon has already been working on a ChatGPT-like AI model for a long time.

This claim has been made by none other than Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy, who was quoted saying this in an interview by the Financial Times this week. Jassy also said that ChatGPT is exciting and he is interested to see what is possible with generative AI. He also pointed out that tech like this has been in the works at large and deeply technical companies, citing Amazon in the same sentence.

It is obvious that Amazon has been a core player in the AI arena with Alexa voice assistant that has been built using machine learning. It even has tools focused towards the developers. But it is easy to see how some of Amazon’s supporters aren’t convinced by Jassy’s statement, especially when the other tech rivals are working at a brisk pace to join the AI bandwagon.

Advertisement

Microsoft has invested billions in Open AI to get quick access to ChatGPT which has already been integrated into Office, Edge and Bing Search. Google has come out with an in-house solution called Bard, which seems to be a half-baked product and a work in progress for now. You even have the likes of Alibaba and Opera dabbling in this space.

And when Jassy was quizzed about Amazon’s AI plans to counter these brands, he said, Amazon is looking to partner with small firms to strengthen its AI armoury. But once again, the details were left out, which clearly has brought a sense of apprehension among the people in the industry.

Amazon might be working on something big and it is possible after seeing Google’s expedited release not going according to plan, it could probably heed caution and roll out the product when it is ready for public service.

Read all the Latest Tech News here