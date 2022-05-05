Here’s What Elon Musk Has To Say About Apple’s 30 Per Cent App Store Fee

Elon Musk is on the verge of finalising his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, and the world’s richest man is slowly finding the intricate details of the market. It seems Musk just got to know that Apple charges a 30 per cent commission on paid apps and in-app purchases made by users.

And he is clearly not pleased from what he has heard, going after Apple for its absurd policy, and saying this fee is, “ literally 10 times higher than it should be."

Musk shared his views on the App Store fees via a series of tweets this week and looks to be the latest to join a long list of detractors who find Apple’s policy hard to understand. Musk even stated that the App Store fee is like, “ a 30 per cent tax on the internet."

Musk is probably talking about the App Store fee because once the Twitter deal is finalised, he has a broad set of plans to monetise Twitter. He talked about keeping the platform free for casual users, but hinted that Twitter could charge a “slight cost" to commercial and government users in the future.

So, the prospect of Twitter sharing 30 per cent of the purchases or subscriptions with Apple has probably not made him feel comfortable. And he is not the only CEO of a major tech firm to share his displeasure about Apple’s policy.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg is another big critic of the fee charged by the Cupertino-based giant, and we all know about the controversy surrounding Epic Games and Apple thanks to its long-drawn legal battle.

Elon Musk raised his offer of $44 billion in front of the Twitter shareholders, who finally caved in to his persuasive methods. Musk has already listed down a series of changes that are likely at the company, including the prospect of having a new CEO at the helm, once the deal is finalised.

He also wants to introduce the edit button, which Twitter itself has confirmed as a work in progress.

