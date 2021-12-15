Here’s When a Foldable iPhone Is Likely To Come

Apple’s foldable iPhone has been reported on a few times this year. So far, we have seen several reports that hint towards Apple working on a foldable iPhone. Now, a report suggests that the company’s foldable smartphone may be some time away. The report suggests that Apple is not expected to launch a foldable iPhone until 2023. Apple’s foldable smartphone is rumoured to come with an 8-inch flexible OLED display, and may have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3-like folding design.

The latest report comes from display analyst Ross Young, who says that Apple has no plans of launching the foldable iPhone till at least 2023. He also mentioned that 2024 is more likely to be the target date for Apple’s foldable. Previous reports have suggested that an Apple foldable may come with an 8-inch flexible OLED display. A report from Bloomberg in January said that Apple had earlier stated that “early work" on a foldable iPhone has begun but at the time it hadn’t moved beyond the display, the report had hinted.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also said that foldable smartphones are going to become a “must-have" for all major smartphone brands. He had said that Apple will need to solve “key technology and mass production issues" to launch a foldable iPhone by 2023.

Back in September, a video from Concepts iPhone on YouTube showcased a render of what a clamshell-like foldable iPhone may look like. The video shows a “flip iPhone" that carries a form factor similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was launched earlier.

