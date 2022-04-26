Here’s Why Apple Will Soon Have To Offer USB Type C Port For Charging iPhones

Apple iPhones could soon come with a USB Type C port for charging, and it is likely to become the de-facto charging standard for small devices. This decision has been made by the European Parliament this week, which has voted to bring a unified charging standard for mobile devices that includes smartphones, tablets, cameras and more in the region.

You might say that USB Type C interface is already the industry standard for charging, especially in the Android ecosystem.

But Apple continues to use its proprietary Lightning connector on iPhones, making it crucial that you buy its adapter and chargers for charging the devices.

Interestingly, Apple switched to the Type C interface for its iPad and Macs a few years back, but we haven’t got any indication that iPhones could join the list. But the new ruling from the European Parliament is likely to force Apple’s hands and force them to adopt USB Type C for iPhones as well.

The main reason behind this ruling has less to do with Apple, and more about the amount of e-waste forming up as the years go by. EU wants people to rely on a single charger and wire for charging, this way, they don’t pile up accessories and have a stockpile of adapters.

The ruling hasn’t got the official nod yet, and if the order gets legally approved, then Apple would have no choice but to abide by the rules of the region.

And that ultimately will force Apple to offer iPhones with USB Type C interface in other parts of the world as well. After all, the company is unlikely to make different sets of devices for separate markets. Apple has talked about its focus on the environment by removing the charger from the iPhone retail box, but the consumer is still expected to buy them separately.

Compared to that, the EU’s ruling in favour of USB Type C for all devices makes a lot more sense and delivers on the promise of reducing e-waste in the region.

