Here’s Why Google Is ‘Thanking’ This Indian Techie

Another day, another Indian techie shows their expertise in helping a technology giant with security vulnerabilities. And this time, we are talking about Android, the world’s most popular mobile operating system.

Google comes out with vulnerability rewards program reports every year, and this year, it has shelled out a whopping $8,700,000 in rewards. Out of this, Aman Pandey, from India, who is the CEO and founder of Bugsmirror was credited with submitting 232 vulnerabilities in 2021.

Also Read: Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch On February 15; Poco May Launch TWS Earbuds In 2022: Poco India Head Tells News18

Advertisement

For his efforts and ability to detect such vulnerabilities, Indore-based Pandey became the top-paid researcher who helped keep Android secure. “Since submitting their first report in 2019, Aman has reported over 280 valid vulnerabilities to the Android VRP and has been a crucial part of making our program so successful," Sarah Jacobus, Vulnerability Rewards Team mentioned in the report. Pandey is likely to have picked up a handsome reward for his efforts since being part of the program. Pandey is one of the many Indian techies to have been rewarded by technology giants such as Apple, Google and Facebook among others.

Bug bounty is a serious business in most parts of the world, yet somehow Indian companies have a strange policy to such actions. In fact, some also file complaints against ethical hackers, instead of rewarding them for their effort.

Also Read: Karnataka HC Takes Down Online Gambling Law; Big Relief for MPL, Dream11 And Other Fantasy Games

Google has developed a robust bug bounty program over the years, and the latest report is testament to the work being done behind the scenes to improve the security of the Android ecosystem. India strives to be a major hub for its operations, with many small researchers like Pandey setting up shop after doing their engineering course, and helping global brands solve major issues remotely.

Watch Video: OnePlus 9 RT Review: At Rs 42,999, You Are Getting A Reliable Flagship Experience

Advertisement

But the support is not limited to Android. Google has an equally effective process to keep Chrome and Google Play secure. And for that, it has hundreds of researchers working tirelessly around the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.