Here’s Your Best Chance To Buy Apple iPhone 13 For Under Rs 55,000: How It Works

Apple iPhone 13 launched in 2021 and finally, the company is cutting the price of the latest iPhone model. You can buy the iPhone 13 via different online stores in India this week, and stand a chance to get it for as low as Rs 53,000. iPhone 13 comes powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, and you have models starting with 128GB storage, and going up to 512GB for those who need a lot of space to download apps and click photos.

Apple iPhone 13 has been listed at a special price on both Amazon and Flipkart this week, and thanks to discounts, and exchange bonuses you can pick the iPhone 13 128GB for Rs 53,000 in the market. Here are all the details about the iPhone 13 sale deals and discounts you can avail today.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple Makes Record Revenue In Q1 2022: Here’s How The iPhone Maker Makes Money

Apple iPhone 13 Amazon Sale Deal

iPhone 13 128GB on Amazon is available with a discount of Rs 9,000 and if you get the 256GB variant, the price difference is Rs 10,000. In addition to this, you get an exchange offer discount of up to Rs 11,150 from the seller.

With these benefits included, the final price of the iPhone 13 128GB and 256GB comes to Rs 59,750 and Rs 68,750, respectively.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 13 Flipkart Sale Deal

But the deal on iPhone 13 is not just limited to Amazon, as Flipkart also has a deal to match your aspirations and help you save as well. The iPhone 13 deal on Flipkart lists the device at Rs 74,900 which is Rs 5,000 less than what Amazon is selling.

Advertisement

However, the exchange discount of up to Ra 16,000 makes up the numbers and the additional Rs 5,000 discount means you can get the iPhone 13 128GB variant with a total discount of 21,000 which brings the final price to 53,900 for the buyer.

Also Read: Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale Offers Attractive Deals On Smartphone, Smart TVs And More: Check Details

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 series launched in four variants for the buyers in 2021. You have the iPhone 13 Mini, regular iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 13 sports 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, it is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset with 4GB RAM.

WATCH VIDEO: Why Smartphones Are Becoming Expensive In India, Explains Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B

iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel sensors, and on the front also it has a 12-megapixel shooter. It runs on the iOS 15 version out of the box.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.