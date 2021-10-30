Here's Your First Look At JioPhone Next And Pragati OS In Exclusive Unboxing Video

Reliance Jio last night announced that the JioPhone Next will be available starting this Diwali (November 4) and buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone at an entry price of Rs 1,999. The smartphone, developed in partnership with Google, will be available for purchase at an entry price of Rs 1,999, with the rest of the amount to be paid in easy EMIs over 18 or 24 months. Within a day after the launch of the JioPhone Next, the first unboxing video of the smartphone has been published by news agency ANI.

In the unboxing video, we get to see the how the box of India’s next homegrown smartphone looks like. The smartphone unboxed by ANI is the blue colour variant and the hands-on video also gives us the first look at Pragati OS, which seems quite similar to stock Android from the few seconds’ worth of look we got. The unboxing video does not show other contents of the smartphone box.

Advertisement

The JioPhone Next will be launched with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon QM-215 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone will come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. There is a 3,500mAh battery on the JioPhone Next that is charged via a micro-USB port.

To make this phone accessible to every India, a unique financing option like this is being introduced for the first time. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,499 if buyers want to make a one-time payment. The EMI plans will include data and voice calling benefits for users’ Jio connection. You can check out more details on how to buy the JioPhone Next here.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.