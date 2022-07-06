Hisense 120-inch 4K Smart Laser TV Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hisense has introduced its new 120-inch 4K Laser TV in India, and the company claims the product comes equipped with Smart Laser technology, one of the first offered in the market. This technology promises better colour reproduction and overall viewing performance is enhanced because of the richness of the display and the colours produced.

Hisense 120-inch 4K Smart Laser TV Price In India

Hisense 120-inch Smart Laser TV is priced in India at Rs 4,99,999 or you could say Rs 5 lakh. Amazon will start selling the smart laser TV from this week onwards in India.

Hisense 120-inch 4K Smart Laser TV Specifications

Hisense claims that the TV uses the world’s first triple colour laser technology - pure red, green and blue lasers - to achieve new levels of colour performance, reaching 107 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space. The exquisitely designed Laser TV comes with the industry-first largest ALR screen of 120-inch which delivers colour accuracy with wide viewing angles, as Hisense mentioned in its statement.

Its High Dynamic Range (HDR) produces outstanding specular highlights and depth of colour with a brightness of 3000 lumens, the company adds. To amplify the audio for the giant screen, Hisense has added a 40W Dolby Atmos speaker for a high-quality sound experience. Hisense has offered Alexa voice assistant so that you can control smart home devices hands-free through the Smart Laser TV itself.

Hisense has been in the market with its mid-range and premium TV series, but a laser TV will be new to most of consumers in the country. The new product looks to become a premium solution for those who would prefer to project the content in high resolution quality. And for what it costs, Hisense selling this through online medium feels rather odd, especially when people in this segment prefer a personalised experience for products.

