Ho Jaye Viral: A Platform That Promotes Diversity of Opinion to Find Common Ground

Millions of people are now just a click or swipe away from local, regional or world news. But it is important to note that all the information consumed by the readers or viewers may include some influential material that needs to be avoided—and keeping it in mind a platform called ‘Ho Jaye Viral’ was created.

Established by Manavaditya Singh Rathore, this platform aims to deliver content without “subtle propaganda". According to the platform, Ho Jaye Viral’s core idea is to promote India’s national interests among the youth. It says that conflicts of opinion on certain matters are expected to arise in a democracy, but it is an open discussion that encourages every community to strive for sensitivity and a win-win solution, which is ideal in a diverse and multicultural civilisation like India.

The motto of this platform is “Don’t Miss The Truth". It says that the Ho Jaye Viral strives to keep an informed reader from being exposed to fabricated narratives and to present the multi-layered version of a particular event.

Advertisement

Ho Jaye Viral’s primary efforts in recent years have been to cover all sides of the story and leave it up to the audience to decide what they think about the issue. It says that the platform has taken on the responsibility of starting a conversation among young people that allows for the exchange of ideas and a diverse range of perspectives.

“This approach helps our community take a giant leap beyond their own confirmation bias and view the world from different angles & lenses in order to arrive at a common ground i.e. the truth," added the platform.

News18.com reached out to Rathore, who is the son of Olympics silver medallist and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and sought answers regarding the informative platform.

Rathore was asked that in India, apart from youngsters and young adults, there are people who don’t seek alternatives to their favourite news channels or daily newspapers in terms of gathering information. So how will Ho Jaye Viral attract this group of people?

In response, he said: “Today, with the advent of cheap internet, everybody holds a smartphone, and now there is a strong presence and penetration of the high-speed internet, which connects us to the digital world. We believe that people from all generations, not just the so-called boomers, are getting themselves acquainted with a more efficient medium of communication where they can receive the news with just a finger touch."

Advertisement

“TV news channels and newspapers can only get you so much information, but the internet can provide instant updates on ongoing events. And the obsolete medium of communication gets even more untrustworthy as we witness their methods of journalism which lack integral ethics and basic decency. It is not difficult to identify the channels that have no credibility and are running subtle narratives," Rathore continued.

He further said: “But Ho Jaye Viral stands apart from this because we deliver quick updates on recent events with accuracy and neutrality. Our audience, irrespective of their preconceived notion and confirmation bias, can get the raw facts and decide on the truth."

Advertisement

“TV news channels are not 100% neutral and the newspapers can’t update quickly. Only an online portal consists of both advantages, and the people from the older generation will embrace it as they get more exposed to the virtual world. Ho Jaye Viral is the best option for everyone to subscribe to media without drawbacks," he said.

News18.com also asked how people will trust the content produced by Ho Jaye Viral and how will the platform make sure that the news it is producing is 100% accurate?

Advertisement

“Ho Jaye Viral doesn’t identify itself as a news agency. We are a platform that delivers arguments from all sides of any topic and kick-starts a conversation among the audience, leaving them to ponder," he said.

“Now coming to our credibility, we verify every fact from the on-ground reporters of neutral and independent channels like the ANI. We don’t post anything based on assumptions or rumours until or unless they are confirmed," he added.

Rathore further said: “The authenticity of any news update matters to us as we are not running a fixed narrative that favours the right-wing or the left-wing. Our motive is to bring people from these two wings together and dig out a common ground through discussion."

Advertisement

He concluded by saying that “when people discuss, they come up with win-win solutions which are desirable".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.