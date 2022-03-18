Holi Party Songs: Top Dance Playlist For Holi Party On Spotify, YouTube And Gaana

Holi is the festival of colours, and the whole country celebrates in different fashion. But music is a universal choice among everyone. And no Holi party is complete with grooving to some popular Holi tracks that set the mood and get people into the festive fervor.

So, here are some of the best Holi tracks dance playlist that you can stream on Spotify, YouTube and Gaana, and make the best of the colourful festival this year.

Also Read: Google Is Buying This Startup To Make Google Glass-Like Devices For The Future

Advertisement

If Spotify is your preferred music streaming app for this year’s Holi party, then we suggest you check out the Holi Special playlist. It has got over 8,000 likes, has a total of 108 songs, so that you never run out of songs today, and lasting for over 7 hours. Here are some of the tracks that you must have on your Holi track list.

Balam Pichkari - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Holi Khele Raghuveera - Baghban

Range Barse Bheege Chunarwali - Silsila

Holi Ke Din - Sholay

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal

Advertisement

YouTube is everyone’s favourite party starter. You can play music and videos for free, making it the best choice for many for this year’s Holi party. Here are the best holi songs 2022 on YouTube from the Holi Mix 2022 playlist.

Aaj Na Chodenge - Kati Patang

Do Me a favour - Waqt

Khaike Paan Banaraswala - Don

Dholi Taaro Dhol Baaje

Holi re Holi

Piya Sang Khelo Holi

Rang De Range De

Holi Aaee Re

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

We hope you have a great Holi!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.