Holi Smartphone Camera Tips: How to Click Best Photos on Holi With Your Phone

Holi 2022 is here and people will be grooving to their favourite Holi songs today. But you might also be interested in capturing the favourite moments that you spend with your close ones. And for that, you need to be well-prepared to handle the camera all through the day.

Luckily, smartphones these days are more than adept at helping you on such occasions, but even then if you have concerns about shooting photos in a crowded space, we are helping you with special holi camera tricks and tips that will give you the perfect shot.

Focus on the subject

Holi parties can be frenetic and leave you with very little time to click the perfect image. But it is crucial that your photos have the right amount of detail, otherwise, the images go to waste. Make sure the subject is in focus, keep yourself composed while clicking the shutter so that you don’t shake the camera while capturing the image.

Make use of portraits

The advancement made in smartphone photography means you can make the best of the portrait mode to capture people during holi, and their emotions with a focus on the texture and details of their face. For portrait images, you need the person slightly away from the camera to get the best result. If you want to experiment further, there’s no better way than a bokeh to keep things exciting. Not only do you capture the moment, but you can also easily tweak its appearance as well.

Lighting needs to be spot on

Holi party usually starts in the daytime, when the light is at its extreme, so you need to be careful while clicking pictures. Always make sure the light is against the subject and not in front, and if you are comfortable using the manual features of the camera, then set the exposure to give you the right amount of light in the photos. Doing it on auto mode means you have to tap on the screen to lock the exposure level to suit your needs. Reducing the exposure also gives you brighter and more colourful photos.

Use the camera’s versatility to your advantage

Your phone’s camera is likely to have an ultra-wide-angle lens, and also a macro lens. Why not bring out the big lenses on holi and use its versatility to capture some wide-angle photos, or even click images with immense depth and detail thanks to the macro lens. Fiddle with the camera settings to click photos in monochrome, which is always pleasing to see.

Go-Slo with videos this Holi

Another handy tool on your smartphone is the slo-mo. You can happily take photos, but videos add the x-factor with slo-mo, giving you the perfect shot of the colour dropping on the face, or throwing water balloons on people.

The effect of motion has a different appeal, and the camera lets you do that with ease.

