Honor Exiting The Indian Market? Here's What The Company Has To Say

Honor says that the reports about the company exiting the Indian market are not correct. The company was forced to comment on the matter if a report by Securities Times claimed that Honor chose to leave for obvious reasons.

Honor has also explained that it is ‘maintaining business operation’ in the country and will adopt a “very safe approach."

Honor has been a muted spectator in the Indian smartphone segment for a few years now. The company now operates independently after it was sold off by Huawei to handle its own issues since the US trade sanctions were imposed on the Chinese telecom giant.

Struggling to keep its consumer business afloat, Huawei sold the Honor smartphone business assets to China-based Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co Ltd in November.

During its peak, Honor had a strong presence in the Indian mobile segment, with a 3 per cent market share and a growing list of products. Since then, the company has offered wearables and even launched its Windows-powered laptop for buyers in the country.

But Honor’s possible exit rumours were hardly surprising considering its Chinese affiliations, which has become an issue for authorities in India. Recently, brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo has been allegedly accused of laundering money to their home market, i.e. China. The companies have come out in defence, suggesting the modes of payment have been misunderstood and they claim innocence with regards to their respective cases.

Xiaomi had to make wholesale changes to its management, with Manu Kumar Jain now heading the global team out of Dubai, while bringing Muralikrishnan as the President for Xiaomi’s operations in India. Vivo and Oppo are the other brands to face ED scrutiny but continue to be a vital part of the Indian smartphone ecosystem, with all these four brands in the top 6 on the market charts.

It is fair to say the Honor’s limited presence in the segment has worked in favour of Oppo, Vivo and a few others. We are hopeful that Honor continues its journey in India and brings its latest products to the market.

