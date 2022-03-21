Honor MagicBook Laptop Teased For India Launch: Price And Specifications Expected

Honor is preparing to launch a new Windows laptop in India. The company has teased its upcoming MagicBook laptop on Amazon, giving us a hint about its features, design style and other capabilities. The company had launched its first MagicBook laptop in the country a few years back, and now it wants to add more products to the lineup for buyers.

Going by the teaser shared online, Honor MagicBook 15 could be the model that Honor could introduce in the market very soon. The product carries an aluminium body and a lightweight design of 1.38 kg.

The teaser shows us a slew of connectivity ports like USB 2.0, and the HDMI interface on the laptop.

The laptop has a backlit keyboard, features a Full HD display with an anti-glare coating and flicker-free technology support. The Honor laptop also has a 2-in-1 fingerprint unlock button and a pop-up camera module which is interestingly built within the keyboard layout. We hope Honor will bring it with Windows 11, and if not give users the option to upgrade to the latest version.

It is likely that Honor MagicBook will come powered by the older 11th Gen Intel Core processors, and we are hoping the company brings multiple variants of the laptop to the market.

Honor says the laptop supports 65W fast charging, giving you up to 59 per cent in 30 minutes, and we think the bundled charger gets a USB Type C interface. Going by all these features, the Honor MagicBook model launching in India could be priced around the Rs 50,000 range. And if Honor does bring multiple variants, then expect the laptop to cost upwards of Rs 70,000.

Honor also sells smartphones in the market, and we’ll be eager to see if the company has plans to improve on its catalogue in the country for mobile devices as well.

