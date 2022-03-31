Honor MagicBook X 14 And MagicBook X15 Laptop With Intel Core Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Honor MagicBook X laptop series has launched in India on Thursday, and now we know the prices, specifications of the products from the company. The new set of Honor MagicBook X14 and the MagicBook X15 laptops come powered by Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors, with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage.

Honor is using Windows 11 on these machines, and there are a lot of other interesting features like the pop-up front camera and 65W fast charging support.

Also Read: WhatsApp Chat Backup: How To Keep WhatsApp Chat Backups Saved Securely on Google Drive

Advertisement

Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 Laptop Prices In India

Honor MagicBook X 14 and X15 prices in India start from Rs 36,990 as per the product listing on Amazon. The post says this is an introductory offer, and after some time it could be priced at Rs 40,990. Honor MagicBook X14 and MagicBook X15 laptops go on sale in the country on April 6.

Honor MagicBook X 14And MagicBook X15 Laptop Specifications

The laptops feature a Full HD anti-glare screen, and going by their names, we feel the X 14 has a 14-inch screen, while the X 15 gets a bigger 15-inch display. Honor has offered the eye comfort mode, which helps with comfort for the eyes.

Advertisement

The body of the MagicBook series has been designed with premium aluminium metal, which not only makes it look good but also brings the weight to just 1.38 kg. The display has narrow bezels, which gives you more viewing real estate.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 On Track To Launch In September As It’s Out Of Development Stage

The MagicBook X 14 is available with Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors, while the MagicBook X15 only has a Core i3 model. Both the devices get 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which explains the ultra-thin design of the system.

Advertisement

Honor has added a fingerprint sensor for security, a pop-up camera mechanism built into the keyboard, which is backlit.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

And both the models come with 65W fast charging support, which lets you charge other devices as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.