How Amazon Outage Affected The Internet: What Happened And All Details

Amazon services were down for thousands of users on Tuesday. With things like Amazon’s website, Prime Video, one thing that the outage affected is Amazon’s cloud-based servers, Amazon Web Services (AWS). This affected a slew of websites and apps that store their data and function on the AWS cloud-based servers. The outage on Tuesday affected many big-name businesses like Netflix, IMDB, Tinder, Reddit, Disney+, and more. Amazon’s Ring security cameras, iRobot robot vacuum cleaners, Robinhood trading app, and more were also affected due to the outage.

WHAT HAPPENED AND WHEN

Amazon has said that the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface (API), which is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software. We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-East-1 Region," Amazon said in a report on its service health dashboard. The company also said that it has identified the exact cause and by early evening on Tuesday, the outage appeared to be partially resolved. “With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services," the company said. Amazon has experienced 27 outages over the past 12 months related to its services, according to web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

According to reports, Amazon started receiving outage reports at around 11AM ET (9:30PM IST). At that time, the company saw more than 11,000 reports of outages. This increased to almost 27,000 outage reports till 12PM ET. However, shortly after 1PM ET, the company saw signs of recovery as the outage reports dropped down to only 5,000.

WHO ALL WERE AFFECTED

Apart from end users, the Amazon outage affected a slew of apps and platforms that run on AWS. According to outage tracker Downdetector, more than 24,000 people reported problems with just Amazon. The outage also affected the e-commerce giant’s delivery operations as Amazon warehouses use AWS and experienced disruptions. Apart from this, the outage affected Amazon Prime Video, the company’s Ring Security cameras, and other Amazon services were also affected.

According to a report from Sunergy Research, Amazon holds a third of the cloud computing and services market across the world. This should itself give you an idea of the amount of websites or apps or services shutting down due to the outage. However, to name a few, Netflix, Tinder, Reddit, Disney+, Ring, Venmo, Robinhood, League of Legends, IMDB, Instacart, Slack, and more were down due to the AWS outage.

Netflix was the worst hit, according to reports. The company runs nearly all of its infrastructure on AWS and appeared to have lost 26 percent of its traffic, an analyst told Reuters.

WHEN WILL IT BE FIXED

While Amazon has said that the issue has been partially resolved, the company said that it does not have an ETA for full recovery. The company did, however, provide an update later saying that there are signs of recovery, and outage reports have also started decreasing. AWS has said that they are seeing “signs of recovery." Amazon has found the “root cause for the issue, and says that it was a network device issue. The company said on its service health dashboard that it is now working towards the recovery of any impaired services.

