How Does Google's New Chromecast Compare With Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Google Chromecast With Google TV is finally here in the Indian market and people have another option to stream web content on their regular or smart TVs. Chromecast got a big overhaul a few years back, and Google decided to rebrand Android TV to Google TV which also gets some new features.

But as hardware, its usage is similar to Amazon Fire TV Stick which comes in different versions. Priced at Rs 6,399 the Google Chromecast with Google TV goes up against the Fire TV Stick Max in the market. But which one of these should you pick for your TV? Here’s a detailed comparison to give you the answer.

Google Chromecast with Google TV vs Fire TV Stick Max: Design

In terms of the looks, both these devices are quite different. With Google’s steaming device you have an oval-shaped streaming unit with a stretched part carrying the HDMI port which connects to the TV. The device comes in white colour to the market, and you have a long cable to connect the Chromecast to the power source.

The Fire TV Stick Max goes for a stick-like design which is similar to the other Fire TV Stick models available in the market. The HDMI connector is on the right side, while the microUSB port connects to the main adapter on the power source. From a design perspective, Chromecast definitely has a modern touch, while Fire TV Stick has proven to be a functional choice.

Google Chromecast with Google TV vs Fire TV Stick Max: Performance

Performance-wise, both the devices have identical hardware, with Amazon also giving you some newer options. You have a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM on both the streaming devices, which means performance, the opening of the apps on the TV and the overall feedback on the big screen will be reliable. But there are a few differences such as Amazon offering Wi-Fi 6 support for its streaming device, while Google has a USB C port for powering the Chromecast. Storage also is a critical aspect for buyers, so make sure you have ample to save the apps.

Google Chromecast with Google TV vs Fire TV Stick Max: Software And Voice Assistant

Chromecast is powered by Google TV which is the new-look Android TV platform. With this, you get support for the Google Play Store which has thousands of apps that can be streamed on the big screen. You also get it with Google Assistant which can be used for hands-free control among other things.

Fire TV Stick Max has its own app store provided by Amazon, and you have Alexa for voice commands. The bundled remote has quick-access buttons for Alexa, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Both these platforms are good and have proved to be reliable for all purposes.

Google Chromecast with Google TV vs Fire TV Stick Max: What We Think

So, which one of these two devices is better for the price? It would be hard to say which one is better, but if you really have to nitpick then Google has its benefits with the support for the Google Play Store, USB C port for powering the device and 4K HDR quality along with Dolby Vision offered.

Amazon gives you Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, more storage for apps and Alexa voice assistant for quick assist. You can buy either of these devices based on your preference and your requirements.

