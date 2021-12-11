How Google, Meta And Others Bypassed This iPhone Security Feature

Apple earlier this year brought the App Tracking Transparency feature to iPhones with iOS 14.5. The feature was much welcome by users across the world as it allows them to delete their Advertising ID, in order to block third party apps and advertisers to track their online behaviour. This feature, however, has now been bypassed by big tech companies like Google, Meta (erstwhile Facebook), and Snap.

According to a report in The Information, developers have found a workaround of the App Tracking Transparency feature. The report, which primarily focused on what Snap is doing to get user’s data. According to the report, the Snapchat maker is using something called Advanced Conversions that allows it to get detailed information from ad-tech companies about the activities of individual iPhone users.

Snap is said to use the data to reportedly measure the efficacy of ads even if users are not giving any data to track them. This works on the idea that who saw an ad and what they did in other apps is blurred with encryption so they can’t be linked back to an individual. However, the report suggests that the company is still analysing the data to show results to the advertisers.

Google and Meta are also using models that they don’t believe violate Apple’s guidelines. The companies are reportedly using complex mathematical modelling on the data, in order to “determine the likelihood that an opted-out user took an action based on seeing an ad in its app.

These companies are reportedly using advanced techniques to assess how effective their ad campaigns were. The App Tracking Transparency feature allows users to delete their tracking ID, a unique ID that advertisers use to track your behaviour online.

