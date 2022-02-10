How The New Drone Import Ban Affects You In India: 5 Big Questions Answered

Drone enthusiasts and manufacturers got some disappointing news on Wednesday after the Indian Government officially released an order banning drones from other countries. The new development looks to encourage local manufacturing of drones, which is why vendors can easily (and freely) import components that are used for making drones. The order clearly lists out the exceptions for importing, and which department can continue using drones made by foreign brands. Here is everything you need to know about this new drone import ban ruling.

>1. When is the ban coming into effect?

The order issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry this week clearly states the ban on importing drones comes into force with immediate effect.

>2. Importing drones now allowed - What does it mean for you?

Well, in simple words, it means that any person into drones and looking to import the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is no longer allowed to get them. Buyers prefer going for global brands like DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec among others. They cannot get drones imported from other countries into India from here on. The category of drones is no longer applicable in this case. Also, drones in any form, i.e. completely built unit (CBU), completely knocked down (CKD) or even semi knocked down (SKD) cannot be imported.

>3. Who is exempted from the drone import ban order?

The order from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has cited a few entities that are allowed to import drones even after this update. The list includes drones used specifically for R&D, defence and security purposes. So, in order to get the nod for importing drones in India, you need to be part of either of these Government bodies, or any R&D body recognised by the Government.

Even for them, they need to take necessary clearances from the Minister of Commerce and Industry with authorisation from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

>4. What is allowed as per the new drone import order?

The importing of drones is banned for most entities, unless you are part of a government body or institute. However, the order clearly states that you can freely import the components used for manufacturing drones. So, any brand entering the drone segment can get the parts imported after getting due approvals from the Government but the process is likely to be seamless.

>5. Why is the new order banning drone import?

The Government is doing its best to encourage local manufacturing of drones, and as a part of its Make in India program, it believes that importing full-fledged drones will never attract manufacturing in the sector. This ban looks to push the other end of the curve, and appeal to brands to manufacture in the country.

As you might know, drones was a big part of the recent Union Budget 2022-23 from the Indian Government, and the latest move is pushing makers and buyers in that direction.

