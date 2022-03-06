Here’s How You Can Schedule Instagram Live and Reels

Instagram remains a popular app for regular users and content creators. During the pandemic and following the ban of TikTok, Instagram introduced ‘Reels’ in India. The short-video feature is highly popular, and continues to get new in-app tools. Instagram has now come up with an option to allow scheduling Reels. Not only this, but users can also schedule ‘Live sessions’ as well. Most people are not aware of this feature, but it is super beneficial for influencers, and other public figures.

Users can also schedule the uploading timings while travelling or working so that they don’t miss the golden period to get enough engagement. Users will simply need to have an Android and iOS Instagram mobile app to use this feature.

Step 1: Open Instagram, and go to the Reels section.

Step 2: Create or upload reel.

Step 3: Complete the process (adding effects, cover photo, caption, hashtags, and more).

Step 4: You will now see the option of Schedule, tap in that and set the desired time that you want to upload your reel.

With this, your reel will be uploaded at the time that you have scheduled.

Here is how you can schedule Instagram Live.

Step 1: Open Instagram on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap on the plus icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: Select ‘Live’ option.

Step 4: You will have the option of schedule on the left.

Step 5: Set the time and date you want to go live.

With these simple steps, you can easily schedule your Instagram live.

