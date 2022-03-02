How to Change Background Colour, Theme of Instagram Chat

Meta-owned Instagram is a well-known photo and video-sharing social media platform. The app gets updated from time to time with new features. A while ago, they launched several new features including vanish mode, watch together, and more. One such great feature is changing the chat theme. Many people are not aware of this feature. In addition to that, you can also change the colour of the background. If you are new to the Messenger experience, then you will see the default Instagram gradient colour as the message background. But do you know Instagram offers 15 themes and 21 message background options? The feature is available for both Android and iOS users. You can see a bit of difference in the themes when they are in dark or light mode.

If you are wondering how to change the theme of your Instagram chat then here is a step-to-step procedure.

Step 1: Open Instagram on your Android and iOS device.

Step 2: Go to the Messenger icon that you will find at the right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Select the DM you want to change the theme for.

Step 4: You can go to the chat setting.

Step 5: Tap on the Theme.

Step 6: A pop-up with 15 themes and 21 message background colour options.

Step 7: Select the theme you wish to apply.

The themes have also been updated and the app keeps updating its feature. In recent times, the app updated the ‘Daily Limit’ feature. The platform is growing at a high pace. After the launch of the Reels feature, Instagram gained way more popularity. The platform has roughly one billion monthly active users.

