How To Change UPI PIN on WhatsApp Payment

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has now extended its arms into the payment space and has emerged as one of the competitors of UPI-based payment platforms such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe. As the name suggest, WhatsApp payments allow users to complete monetary transactions (send and receive) within the app among their contact lists.

The platform successfully received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2020, after which WhatsApp started rolling out the payment feature in a phased manner. WhatsApp, like every other UPI-based payment platform, uses a 4–6-digit UPI PIN that will be used every time you make payments using WhatsApp.

Since the service on the messaging platform is still nascent and not known to many users, we bring you a clear and crisp guide on how to go about using the payment feature on WhatsApp. In this particular article, we will talk about how to change the UPI PIN in case you have forgotten it or wish to set up a new one.

Launch WhatsApp and in the application, tap on ‘More Options.’ Select Payment, followed by the selection of the bank account. Now, select ‘Change UPI PIN’ or ‘Forgot UPI PIN.’ To change the UPI PIN, you just need to enter the existing PIN and then enter the new PIN. If you have forgotten the PIN, then tap on the relevant option, and then ‘Continue.’ Here, you will be asked to enter your banking credentials, including, in some cases, your CVV. Once you enter the correct details, you can select a new UPI PIN for your WhatsApp payment service.

>iOS

The steps for changing or setting up a new UPI PIN in iOS are the same as the ones that Android users need to follow. Make sure that the phone number that is linked to your WhatsApp is the same number that is linked to your bank account for a smooth flow of transactions.

