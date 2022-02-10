How to Check SBI Account Balance Using App, Website and Other Methods

The State Bank of India is the largest public sector bank in the country. With the push towards digitisation, SBI has opened portals to a wide variety of services for its customers. Now, SBI customers can do multiple bank-related tasks sitting at home. Initially supported by website and phone services, this particular advantage now witnesses the contribution of SBI’s application, YONO (You Only Need One).

Although the bank has taken care of almost all major tasks related to banking, sometimes the simplest activity may need assistance. For instance, checking your account’s balance. While there is the conventional way of withdrawing money from the bank and enquiring about the current balance, there are a plethora of other ways too. Here’s how you can check your SBI Account Balance in a few easy steps using many easy methods.

> Via SMS: All you need to do is send an SMS ‘BAL’ to 09223766666 from your registered phone number. In case your number is not yet registered with SBI, then send an SMS ‘REGAccount Number’ to 09223488888.

>Missed Call: You can use your registered phone number to make a missed call and check your balance. Just give a missed call on 09223766666. If this number doesn’t work, try the alternative number – 09223866666 – and the bank will provide you with a mini statement of the required details pertaining to account balance.

>USSD Number: A USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) number can also tell you the current balance in your SBI account. Firstly, register by sending an SMS ‘MBSREG’ to 567676 or 0922344000. Once you receive your User ID and MPIN as the reply to the message. Now, dial *595# and select the option to enquire your balance after entering your User ID. Once chosen, enter the MPIN, and you will know your balance.

>Website and Application: Using the website or the application is one of the easiest ways to check your account balance. If trying through the website, open the portal and check the balance after entering your credentials on the website.

For the YONO App, open the application, and you will be able to locate the balance enquiry section, which will tell you your current balance.

>Using ATM: Last but not least, the conventional way of checking your balance is using the ATM. Put your debit card inside the slot, enter your 4-digit pin, and you can check your balance.

