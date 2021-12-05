How to Check Whether Aadhaar Card is Linked to Mobile Number Online

Government-issued Aadhaar card can be the handiest user identity proof as it includes crucial information such as the address, date of birth, and mobile number. If the card is also linked to the mobile number, the facility will allow users to log in on select government-run web portals to avail services. The mobile-Aadhaar link can also be crucial while withdrawing money stored on employee provident funds (EPF). However, it can be tricky to confirm whether the mobile is linked to Aadhaar as the physical card does not carry this information in exact words. In that case, users will need to check this information online.

There are two solutions to check whether Aadhaar is linked to the mobile number. The first solution is accessible for all users in all states in India. Visit the official website of the Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and then look for the MyAadhaar section at the top left. Select “verify my email/ mobile number" under the ‘Aadhaar services’ section and enter details such as the card number, mobile number, and captcha.

Advertisement

If the mobile number is linked, you will see a text that reads, “The mobile you have entered already verified with our records." If the Aadhaar and the mobile number do match, you’ll need to visit the nearest centre to initiate the process. There’s no online process to link as the final stage of update requires biometric verification.

>ALSO READ: How to Add or Update your Mobile Number

Similarly, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) recently launched the Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP) portal to allow users to check whether their Aadhaar card and mobile number are linked. The portal is also a safe way of checking details to reduce online frauds, especially amid the pandemic. However, it is only available to residents in

Advertisement

Users can also use the portal to report numbers that are no longer used by them. Following this, the telecom service providers will then block or deactivate the number.

To check whether your Aadhaar card and mobile number are linked, here are the steps:

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. If you are living in these two states, then:

Visit the TAFCOP Portal — https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/

Enter the mobile number and wait for the OTP.

If your mobile number is linked, you will receive the OTP. Sometimes the OTP may take time to come, so it does not necessarily mean it is not linked.

The portal will display the numbers associated with the Aadhaar card.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.