How To Clean Your Recently Played List Music and Podcasts in Spotify

Spotify has a useful feature that lets you access the songs and playlists you played recently. However, the “recently played" playlist is not something that is only shown to you but everyone who follows you can access this playlist. This may feel like a little invasion of your privacy if you are one of the people who are discreet about their music choices. But there is no reason to worry as you can choose what to keep and what to remove from your recently played music.

This may also come in handy in case someone from your friends and family accesses your Spotify account to play music on the speaker and you do not want them to see your ‘recently played’ music or podcasts. To do that, you can clear your recently played music using Spotify’s desktop apps on Windows or Mac. Please note that the feature to clear the Recently Played list is not available on the mobile apps or Spotify web player, but clearing the recent list on the desktop app clears your recently played list from all the devices that use your Spotify account.

>In a few simple steps, you can clear your ‘Recently Played’ list in Spotify.

1. On your Windows or Mac, launch the Spotify desktop app. If you do not have the Spotify desktop app installed, go to https://www.spotify.com/us/download/ on your computer, click the download button and install it. Next, log in to your Spotify account.

2. If you already have the Spotify desktop app, the desktop application will load soon after launching. On the left, there will be a menu under the ‘Your Library’ section. Look for ‘Recently Played’ and click on it.

3. On the next screen, you will see recently played playlists. When you hover over the featured images (icons) of the playlists, three icons will appear. The heart icon on the left will let you like the playlist, the play icon will play the playlist again and the three-dots icon will open a menu. Hover over the recently played item that you want to remove and click on the three-dots icon.

4. From the menu that opens, click on the ‘Remove from Recently Played’ option. As soon as you click the option, the title will disappear from your ‘Recently Played’ screen.

Congratulations, you are now the curator of what your followers or everybody else see about your listening activity on Spotify.

There is another option to listen in a private season if you do not want Spotify to register your listening history at all. Fortunately, the Private Session feature is available on mobile devices as well.

