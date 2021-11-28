How to Convert Your Photo Into a WhatsApp Sticker

WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to create their own stickers natively on the WhatsApp Web platform. The Meta-owned messaging company had announced the same feature would arrive on the WhatsApp Desktop app in the coming weeks. The new update will be useful for users who enjoy sending stickers, and now they won’t have to rely on third-party apps for more options. The feature “Sticker Maker" will essentially allow users to convert an image into a sticker. The feature does not turn the image into a caricature but compresses the file into a low-res sticker that is easy to send and download.

In case you’re wondering how the feature works, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp, then open any chat

Click attach (paperclip icon)

Select Stickers

Upload a photo and make your own sticker

Click the send button when done

The sticker maker feature is yet to arrive on the WhatsApp app for Android and iOS, and more information from the company is awaited. If you are an Android user, there are plenty of options available on the Google Play store for third-party sticker makers. However, the App Store lacks this benefit and users must depend on forwarded stickers to reshare. iPhone users can still download stickers sent by other users on the platform. Simply click on the sticker you received and select ‘add to favourites.’ To access the saved sticker, click on the dedicated on option on the chat bar and select the star icon.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is said to be working on new features such as playback controls of audio messages and last seen for particular chats. The messaging app is also bringing an in-app photo editor on the web version. WhatsApp had announced the feature officially earlier this month and added that users would be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen.

