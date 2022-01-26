How To Delete Your Netflix Viewing History

If you have been sharing a common Netflix account with family or friends, you would know that it is possible for them to know what you have been watching through your history. Netflix also uses your history to suggest new titles to you and sometimes these unsolicited suggestions may start to irritate you. You may also want to hide what you are watching from others who share your account. If these are issues faced by you, then you can delete your Netflix history. You can delete items from your profile suggestions in a variety of ways. If you don’t want anyone to know what you watched on Netflix, for example, you should delete your viewing history. Suggestions will be removed from your profile in the future. You can delete a show or movie from the “continue viewing" list if you no longer want to watch it. You can also dislike a show/movie and use an extension to prevent the title from appearing in front of you.

It is to be kept in mind that deleting history from one device will do the same for all devices although the change may take some time to reflect on other devices. So, even if a member of your family lives in another state, you can monitor their watching history from the comfort of your own home.

If you are using a Mac or a Windows PC:

First of all, you will need to log in to your Netflix account from a browser. After that you have to click on your profile icon and select Settings from there. In the new display window, scroll down to Profile and Parental controls and select the profile you want to update. From the list that appears, select Viewing Activity. To remove a title from the list, click the ‘slashed circle’ icon beside it. You can also hide an entire series after hiding a single episode. There is also a ‘Hide All’ button at the bottom if you want to delete your entire history at once. Confirm removal of all data on the next page and you are done.

Netflix’s smartphone apps have some intriguing features, such as the Just for Laughs area. Netflix, on the other hand, does not allow you to change your account settings from the native app. To remove your viewing history, you must log into your Netflix account using your smartphone browser. You can also use the app to go straight to the account settings page. Open the Netflix app, press your profile symbol, and then choose Account Settings. Using a browser will take you to the account settings page. Then you can proceed with the instructions outlined in the preceding section.

It is to be noted that this is an irreversible process and once deleted the history won’t come back. Also, it is not possible to hide titles from the Kid’s profile.

