Home » News » Tech » How To Easily Create Polls on WhatsApp | Follow This Step-By-Step Guide

How To Easily Create Polls on WhatsApp | Follow This Step-By-Step Guide

WhatsApp has introduced the ability to create polls for both iOS and Android users. Follow this step-by-step guide to use polls on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 10:32 IST

New Delhi, India

WhatsApp Polls feature is only available for the mobile app.
WhatsApp Polls feature is only available for the mobile app.

WhatsApp continues to add a slew of intuitive features to make the app more useful and increase its use case. Now, WhatsApp has introduced the ability to create polls for both iOS and Android users.

The feature works in personal as well as in group chats, but at the moment, it is only available for the mobile app, with availability on WhatsApp Web to follow soon.

Follow this step-by-step guide to use polls on WhatsApp:

  1. Open the WhatsApp app on your iOS or Android device.
  2. Open the personal or group chat you want to create a poll in.
  3. For iOS, tap on the + icon on the bottom of the screen, and select Poll.
  4. For Android, tap on the icon that resembles a pin, and then select Poll.
  5. Next, enter your poll question and subsequent responses.
  6. Currently, you can add up to 12 responses.
  7. Once done, tap send to create your Poll.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Your poll will immediately be updated to include the results of any new respondents. By selecting “View Votes," poll makers may also see who has viewed the poll’s results.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: November 22, 2022, 10:23 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 10:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+42PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Raises Temperature In Copper Dress With Thigh-high Front Slit, See The Diva's Sizzing Hot Pictures