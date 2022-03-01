How to Enable Dark Mode on Google Search for Android, Mac, PC and iPhones

Google is undoubtedly an important tool in our daily life that is also a verb recognised by Oxford Dictionary. Since the platform is so widely used, Google also offers some nifty tricks to enhance our browsing experience. One such option users can use is the Dark mode that Google rolled out on the platform last year. Not only the dark theme, but you can also set any preferred theme in the search of Chrome and Firefox. However, the dark theme essentially offers greyish background instead of black. The company is seemingly working on a darker theme that may rollout soon.

Meanwhile, here are the steps to know how you can enable the dark theme in Google search.

Advertisement

Google Dark theme for Android

Step 1: Open Google Chrome on your Android device

Step 2: Select the option of more (three dots)

Step 3: Then select the option of settings and go to themes

Step 4: You will find three options System Default, Dark, Light

Step 5: Select the preferred theme

Google Dark theme for laptops and computers (Windows 10 and up and Mac OS 10.14 and up).

Windows

Step 1: Go to Select, then Setting, Personalization. You will get a glimpse of the preview window as you make changes.

Step 2: In the background, you can choose a solid colour, picture, or a set of pictures.

Step 3: In colours, you can select any colour of choice

Step 4: Scroll up to choose the mode, Dark or Light as per your preference

Google Dark Theme on Mac

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the Apple Menu

Step 2: Select System Preference, select General,

Step 3: Select the Appearance options (Light, Dark, Auto) from the top of the window

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

Google Dark theme for iPhone and iPad

Step1: Go to the Settings option of iPhone or iPad

Step 2: Select the option of Display & Brightness

Step 3: Select the option of Dark for Dark Mode

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.