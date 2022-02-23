How to Enable ‘Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode’ on Google Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the leading internet browsers, with an estimated 3.2 billion internet users worldwide in 2021. The browser that is used widely on both PCs and smartphones promises a host of features to help users have a safe and hassle-free internet experience. As a result, Google Chrome offers a safe browsing mode. This mode brings reinforced and enhanced protective measures into the equation, which makes the user experience on the internet safe and secure. In addition, the enhanced safe browsing mode significantly reduces the chances of users getting caught by malware on the web.

Google offers a safe browsing mode for Android users and in all desktop editions of Google Chrome. However, iOS and iPad users are yet to get the safe browsing mode on Chrome. If your system is eligible for the Google Chrome Safe Browsing Mode, then read on to know how to activate it on your system.

Advertisement



Open the Google Chrome browser. Tap/click on the three dots on the Chrome UI (User-interface). Among the options, choose Settings > Security and Privacy on the left > Security. Here, you will find three different levels of security – No protection, Standard protection, and Enhanced protection. Among the three, choose Enhanced Protection and enable it.

Watch Video: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 (5410) Review: Solid Productivity-Focused Laptop

Now, let’s talk about what Google Chrome will offer you once you enable the enhanced protection mode.



Google Chrome will check the websites and tally them with a list of potentially dangerous URLs. It checks if your personal information, including your e-mail and passwords, are included in data breaches and will send you an alert if such a breach occurs on the web. Google Chrome Enhanced Safe Browsing Mode reduces the chances of you getting phished by 35 percent. It recognises bad websites even if they are not on the list of potentially dangerous URLs and turns of additional security measures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.