How To Get Live Train Status Updates Using Google Maps On Your Smartphone

While Indian Railways has picked up the habit of running on time in recent years, it can be unpredictable on some days. In such a situation, the option to track the train's live running status can be a total lifesaver enabling you to plan your schedule as per the train's arrival or departure.

While there are multiple apps like Rail Yatri, and Ixigo that offer the facility to track train running status, you can directly do it using the Google Maps app.

The feature to get real-life train status updates on Google Maps was rolled out on the Android and iOS versions of the app nearly three years ago in 2019. It's free to use and users can access it directly by searching for their destination in the search box of the app.

So, the next time you are travelling by train and need to track the live running status, here's how you can do it:

- Launch the Google Maps app on your device

- Enter your destination in the search box.

- Tap on the train icon to see the available train routes.

- Finally, tap on the name of the train whose live running status you wish to see.

- Live train running status will be displayed on your device.

The feature displays complete information about a train including its actual arrival, departure time, schedules and delays in addition to the current location. Google rolled out the feature in partnership with Where Is My Train, a train tracking and information app that was acquired by the software giant in 2018.

Apart from trains, users can also use Google Maps to get updates about bus routes, travel time and available public transport options like auto-rickshaws.

In a recent update, Google added a feature to let users get information about the estimated toll prices for an entire route. While Google Maps previously warned about the toll on a particular route, it did not show the estimated prices.

