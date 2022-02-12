How To Gift Your Valentine A 'Special' iPad, AirPods Or AirTag With Free Engraving From Apple

Apple products make for some of the most exciting gifting options on any occasion. With Valentine’s Day coming soon, Apple’s products remain one of the most exciting gifting options for your loved ones, more so with the company’s engraving option that will give a personal touch to your Valentine’s Day gift, something purchasing off of e-commerce and other retailers doesn’t get. Apple allows users to engrave their iPad, AirPods, AirTags, Apple Pencil, or iPod Touch with a mix of letters, numbers, and emojis.

Users who choose to engrave their Apple device can do so in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, and Telugu aprt from English. Apple also gives users the option to personalise their purchase with thoughtful gift options by shipping selected Apple products and accessories with a pre-wrapped gift box and customised card, or a special message on the packing slip.

During this Valentine’s Day, you can get your valentine an Apple product including the Apple iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple AirTag, and more. As expected, there is no discount on the Apple iPhone 13 series on Apple’s official website. All the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are available at their standard prices. However, Apple is offering an exchange offer, where the company will offer Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 off on a new iPhone 13 series model, if the buyer trades-in their iPhone 8 or newer iPhone. Further, there is an EMI option for the buyers of the iPhone 13 series, where they can pay for their new iPhone 13 model in monthly installments.

Apart from the iPhone, users can also purchase the Apple AirPods 3 that are priced at Rs 18,900 in India. Further, the Apple HomePod Mini smart speaker is priced at Rs 9,900. The Apple iPad Mini starts at a price of Rs 46,900 in India, and Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch is priced at Rs 1,94,900 and the 16-inch variant is priced at Rs 2,39,900 in the country. You can also give an AirTag to your loved once, which cost Rs 10,900 for a 4-pack.

