How To Make One-On-One Voice, Video Calls Directly From Gmail App

Google recently rolled out a new feature for Gmail that enables one-on-one voice and video called inside the Gmail app. The feature comes for Google Chat inside Gmail on iOS and Android devices. Until now, the only way to make a call from the Gmail app involved sending an invite to a Google Meet video conference, which is not exactly a one-on-one call. Now, however, anyone with Google Workspace, G Suite, or Google personal account will be able to make one-on-one calls via the Gmail app.

The app will now show phone and video icons in the top-right corner of every one-one-one chat. These icons can be used to simply make a call to the other person. The feature was first announced in September but as of December 6, it has started rolling out to everyone. Let us take a look at how to make a voice or video call from the Gmail app.

Advertisement

Open Gmail app on your Android or iOS device.

In the tabs at the bottom, go to the “Chat" tab.

Select the person you want to call. If they are not in the list, click “New chat" and search for them.

On the top right corner, you will see the call and video icons right next to the name.

Click either of these to start your voice or video call.

Missed calls will be indicated with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and the chat list. Google says that the feature will be available by default on Android and iOS. All devices can potentially take longer than 15 days to get the feature, the company said in a blog post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.