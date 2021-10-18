How To Make Space on Your Mac by Deleting Unnecessary iMessage Media

Apple’s SMS feature allows users to send various media files including photos, stickers, GIFs and videos. Even though this aspect of the application is a huge plus, it can end up consuming a lot of space on both the device and iCloud. To make sure that you don’t end up exhausting crucial storage, it is important to clean unnecessary media files from time to time. For deleting photos and videos from iMessage individually, follow these steps:

>Step 1: Open the iMessage app on your Mac.

>Step 2: Click on the message from which you want to delete the media file from.

>Step 3: Go to the particular photo or video that you want to delete.

>Step 4: Right-click on the file and select delete.

>Step 5: Your file will be deleted from the message.

Step 6: Go to the Trash option and delete the media item from there as well.

While deleting multiple media files, you must also arrange them by size so that you are aware of the space each photo or video is consuming. It will help in shortlisting items you want to delete. To delete multiple media items from iMessage, follow these easy steps:

>Step 1: Open iMessage and click on the Apple icon on the top upper left corner.

>Step 2: From the drop-down menu choose ‘About This Mac’ and select ‘storage.’

>Step 3: A pop-up will open wherein you will see the amount of space that is consumed. Once it gets loaded, the ‘manage’ tab will be clickable.

>Step 4: After hitting the ‘manage’ tab, another pop-up window will open. On the left column of the pop-up, you will find the ‘message’ option. Click it.

>Step 5: You will see a list of media files that are in your iMessage. Select the ones you want to remove and hit the delete tab.

>Step 6: Go to the trash and permanently delete the media files to free up space.

