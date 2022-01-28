How To Remove Posts On Instagram Without Deleting Them

Instagram has become one of the most popular and used social media platforms. Similar to its user-base, Instagram, as a platform, has grown. Only a photo-sharing application during its inception, the app now offers much more than that.

With time, the application has become feature-laden, which adds to the exquisite user experience that makes it so popular among netizens. Slowly moving towards a video-based platform, Instagram has some really useful features, among which is one that allows you to remove posts from your profile without deleting them.

It is very common for people to rethink their decision of uploading a certain image or video and wanting to remove it later. However, the image still holds some value to the user, due to which deleting seems too far-fetched. For such a scenario, Instagram allows you to hide the posts but keep them intact in the archive.

Here’s how you can use the feature:

Open your Instagram account. Go to your profile. Select the post that you wish to hide from your followers. Once opened, locate three dots at the top right corner of the post, and tap on it. An option tray will open. Select the ‘Archive’ option. Your post will no longer appear on your profile. You can still view the post by accessing your archive.

You can also unhide the post through the archive collection. Follow these steps to undo the hiding of posts:

Open your Instagram account. Go to your profile. Tap on the three dashed located at the top right corner of the screen. Choose ‘Archive.’ Once you access the archive, you will be able to see the posts you have hidden from your followers. Choose the picture you need to unhide. Once opened, go to the three dots again. You will see the ‘Show on Profile’ option. Tap on it. The post will feature on your profile again.

It is easy peasy. right?

